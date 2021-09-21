Railway Protection Force lauded

A dog show was organised as part of the RPF Raising Day in Hubballi on Tuesday.

HUBBALLI

21 September 2021 21:12 IST

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore has said that the Railway Protection Force has been doing a tremendous job in providing security to railway property and also to crores of railway passengers.

He was addressing various contingents of Railway Protection Force (RPF) after receiving a guard of honour at the 37th RPF Raising Day in Hubballi on Tuesday. The Railway Protection Force came into existence on September 20, 1985.

Conveying his wishes to the RPF officials and personnel, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that they should rededicate themselves to their duties and provide better protection and security to the travelling public and railway property. He also gave away various awards to meritorious Railway Protection Force staff and scholarships to children of RPF personnel.

In his speech, Chief Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, Vijay Kumar Katarkar highlighted the achievements of the Railway Protection Force in detecting railway property offences, maintenance of law and order on railway premises, rescue of runaway and abandoned children, seizure of narcotics and contraband items and co-operation extended to Government Railway Police and the local police in detecting cases of lost passenger belongings.

During the RPF Raising Day at Willies Ground in Hubballi, a colourful and grand parade was organised. Four platoons of RPF, including one platoon of women staff, participated in it. A dog squad was also part of the parade. “Harsh fire” by the Railway Protection Force platoons, a dog show and exhibition of weaponry were the highlights. All the principal heads of the departments and senior officers of South Western Railway were present.