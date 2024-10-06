Railway projects worth ₹6,200 cr being taken up in Ballari, Hosapete region, says Somanna

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna has said that the Union government is spending ₹6,200 crore for various railway projects covering Ballari and Hosapete areas in Kalyana Karnataka region.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with officials at the district administrative complex in Ballari on Sunday, he said that survey of several projects has already been completed and the process of preparing Detailed Project Report (DPR) has begun.

“We are spending ₹3,080 crore for railway track doubling on a 185-km stretch between Ballari and Chikjajur. Survey has been completed and the work will be completed in two years. Similarly, a technical feasibility study is going on for doubling rail track on a 53-km stretch between Swamihalli and Rayadurg. The DPR will shortly be prepared for the project,” Mr. Somanna said.

On the proposed quadruple-track railway line project between Ballari and Hosapete, the Minister said that the survey has already been completed and the process of preparing a DPR is going on.

“We are spending over ₹3,000 crore for railway projects in this region (Ballari and Hosapete area). The work on doubling a 20-km track on Vyasanakere-Amaravathi Colony and a 29-km track on the Toranagallu-Ranjitpur sections is in progress. Development of Ballari and Hosapete railway stations have been taken up at a cost of ₹15.17 crore under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,” Mr. Somanna said and added that 21 railway projects in Karnataka have been taken up at a cost of around ₹43,000 crore.

Mr. Somanna said that 103 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating covering 303 districts across 24 States in the country.

“The Vande Bharat Express trains are serving their purpose of offering comfortable and speedy rail travel at an affordable cost for the poor and middle class. I appeal to the people to travel in these luxury trains to have a good travel experience at a minimum cost. In the last 10 years, the Indian Railways has doubled 49,000 km of rail tracks and expanded electrification of tracks from 27% to 98% across the country. The Indian Railways has taken up the task of upgrading all railway stations in the country to match them with airports,” the Minister said.

Mr. Somanna added that Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra have given their principal consent to merge Konkan Railway, which has 741 kms rail line along the west coast of the country, with Indian Railways.

Exam in Kannada

Speaking on fresh recruitments in the Indian Railways, Mr. Somanna said that notifications have been issued to fill 24 lakh vacancies. And, option to write the recruitment examination in Kannada has been announced for aspirants.

“Candidates can write railway recruitment examination in Kannada. I appeal to the aspirants in Karnataka to make use of the opportunity and get a job in the Indian Railways,” Mr. Somanna said.

Ballari MLA Nara Bharath Reddy told Mr. Somanna that the railway bridge expansion work near Kanaka Durgamma Temple in the heart of Ballari city has not yet begun though Ballari Urban Development Authority has handed over a cheque for ₹9 crore to the Indian Railways.

Mr. Somanna, in his response, said that he will discuss the matter with the Executive Engineer and give appropriate directions.

Ballari MP E. Tukaram said that the railway underbridge at S.N. Pete in Ballari city gets inundated even after a spell of light showers and appealed to the Minister to address the issue on priority basis.

He also demanded that the Minister consider the expansion of the railway overbridge near Moti Cirlce in Ballari city and resume work on railway overbridges at Ananthashayana Temple in Hosapete and Siddammanahalli in Ballari taluk.

Mr. Somanna, in his response, directed the engineers concerned to immediately address the issues.