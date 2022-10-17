Railway police nabs drug peddler

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 17, 2022 19:50 IST

Alert railway police on Saturday caught a drug peddler waiting at the railway station. The accused was sitting on the bench with a bag waiting for the crowd to reduce so that he could get out.

Animesh Bera, 34, caught the attention of MD Purushtoham, the railway policeman on patrolling duty on Saturday afternoon. Purushotham was assigned to keep tab on any suspicious passengers of Prashanthi Express who were possibly involved in smuggling contraband. Bera started behaving suspiciously after noticing the policeman approaching him and asked him to show the bag he was holding. After few minutes of hesitation, the bag was checked to find two bundles of taped packages and several rounds of newspapers. Further inquiries revealed that the bundles contained 4 kg of marijuana worth ₹63,000, which according to Bera was bought it from tribal person in Bhuvaneshwar at ₹15,000 per kg.

Bera, a native of West Bengal, was working as construction labourer and was addicted to the drugs. He sourced it in bulk from Odisha from his contacts to sell it to his clients in the city to make quick money.

The accused was booked under NDPS Act, 1985, and taken into custody to ascertain his network.

