Railway police get 13 bikes for women personnel

Vehicles are expected to enable women personnel in remote locations better perform their duties

The Karnataka State Railway Police were given 13 bikes purchased under the Nirbhaya Scheme to enable women personnel to better perform their duties, on July 30, 2021.

While the function to unveil these two-wheelers was organised in Bengaluru, these bikes will be deployed in railway stations in remote locations of Karnataka where transportation options for police personnel are limited.

The Nirbhaya Scheme is an initiative of the Central government. Bikes are being given to railway police across India under this scheme, which was launched to take steps to ensure the safety of women.

ADGP (Railways) Bhaskar Rao presided over the function.