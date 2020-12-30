Railway police begin investigation into Dharme Gowda’s death

The railway police have begun an investigation into the death of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council S.L. Dharme Gowda, who was found dead on a track near Gunasagar in Kadur taluk on Monday night.
A team of officials under the leadership of D. Ashok, Dy.SP, visited Sakharayapatna on Wednesday.
When The Hindu contacted him over phone, Mr. Ashok said he would not reveal the information gathered at this stage. Asked about the death note, he refused to share the content.
Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Wednesday said only a probe by the police will reveal the truth behind his death.
Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Mr. Ashok said in his death note Dharme Gowda mentioned that he was pained by the ruckus during the session on December 15. “Everything will be known only after the probe,” the Revenue Minister said. Noting that this kind of a political incident should not repeat again, Mr. Ashok said Dharme Gowda’s death was a lesson for politicians.
