Railway pensioners’ adalat held in Mysuru

December 15, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The All India Pension Adalat organised by Mysuru Division of Southern Western Railways was chaired by Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal in Mysuru On Friday.

A total of 22 cases had been brought up by the pensioners including two cases that were received on the day of the Pension Adalat. “Out of this 19 cases had been disposed off while the remaining three were under examination and will be redressed,” said a statement issued by the Railways.

The All India Pension Adalat is organised in different various Railway divisions and pensioners from across the country can represent their cases during the All India Pension Adalat.

President of the Railways Pensioners’ Welfare Association, Mysuru, has expressed satisfaction over the expeditous redressal of the grievances by the Mysuru Railway Division.

Managers from SBI’s Krishnamurthypuram branch, Canara Bank’s Gokulam branch and Krishnamurthypuram branch attended the pension Adalat and clarified the doubts of the pensioners.

A total of 30 pensioners attended the Pension Adalat held at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office in Mysuru on Friday.

