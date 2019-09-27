Railway passengers arrive to a surprise

Railway passengers with plastic carry bags arriving at the Hubballi Railway Station were in for a surprise on Thursday as a group of women approached them and gave them cloth bags with an appeal to say no to plastic.

The initiative was part of the awareness campaign against use of plastic taken by the South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO). The organisation has taken up the initiative as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

The group was led by president of SWRWWO Sujata Singh, vice-president Sindhuja Singh and other office-bearers. They interacted with the passengers coming to the railway station and appealed to them to use cloth bags instead of plastic bags. They also apprised them about the adverse effects of plastic on nature and asked them to reduce plastic products as much as possible. They subsequently distributed cloth bags to the passengers in exchange for plastic bags they were carrying.

Meanwhile, South Western Railway is observing a fortnight-long drive on cleanliness “Swachhata Pakhwara” in the railway zone from September 16 to 30 and the drive will have its formal culmination on Gandhi Jayanti.