Railway officials find, return passenger’s luggage that fell off train

July 16, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway officials have returned a passenger’s lost luggage.

M. Mohan Das of Bagalkot had complained to railway officials that a suitcase fell off between Guledgudda Road and Bagalkot stations while he was travelling on the Mysuru-Solapur Express.

After a meticulous search, the lost luggage was discovered alongside the railway track between Guledagudda Road and Bagalkot stations by Railway Protection Force officers.

The suitcase, containing four silk saris, attires and important documents worth ₹30,000 was brought to the RPF office, Bagalkot, and was handed over to the rightful owner.

The timely response of the diligent RPF staff ensured that the passenger’s possessions were found and returned.

RPF Sub-Inspector S.T. Barki and constable M.K. Wali played an important role in finding and returning the belongings to the rightful owner, said a release.

