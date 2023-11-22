ADVERTISEMENT

Railway official run over by train, suicide suspected

November 22, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A senior railway personnel was run over by a train at the Mysuru city railway station on Wednesday.

The victim was Prabhu, 45, senior section engineer in the mechanical department and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The incident took place around 1.30 p.m. when the Mysuru-Bagalkot Express was departing from platform number 6.

The victim was a native of Chikkajajur in Chitradurga district and was working in Mysuru since 20 years. A resident of Gokulam in the city, Prabhu was a bachelor and is survived by his mother and two sisters. Railway police have registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call the Arogya Sahayavani 104)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US