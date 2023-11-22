Railway official run over by train, suicide suspected

November 22, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MYSURU

A senior railway personnel was run over by a train at the Mysuru city railway station on Wednesday.

The victim was Prabhu, 45, senior section engineer in the mechanical department and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The incident took place around 1.30 p.m. when the Mysuru-Bagalkot Express was departing from platform number 6.

The victim was a native of Chikkajajur in Chitradurga district and was working in Mysuru since 20 years. A resident of Gokulam in the city, Prabhu was a bachelor and is survived by his mother and two sisters. Railway police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call the Arogya Sahayavani 104)

