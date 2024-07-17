ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Minister Somanna to visit Hassan on Thursday

Published - July 17, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna will visit Hassan on Thursday to review the new Hassan – Belur railway route.

The Minister will hold a meeting with officers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan at 1 p.m.

Besides that, the Minister will inspect the road over the bridge on the road that connects Hassan and Holenarasipur. The project remained incomplete as connectivity to the bus stand from the fly-over has not been established.

Senior officers of South Western Railway, district administration, and elected representatives are expected to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, in a press release, expressed happiness over the Union Minister’s visit to review the works. The Minister said he had requested the Union Minister to visit and inspect the road over bridge.

