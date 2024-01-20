Railway land lease: Pralhad Joshi warns Surjevala of legal action

January 20, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Taking exception to his name being dragged into the issue of leasing out Railway Land at MTS Colony in Hubballi by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has termed Mr. Surewala’s statement as ‘childish and foolish’ and has warned of legal action against him.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Surjewala should provide proof for his allegations of corruption in the auction of the railway land and if not he would take legal action against him.

Mr. Joshi said that he had already spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav urging him to take action against those who were defaming Indian Railways and spreading false news.

On the auction of railway land initiated by South Western Railway (SWR), Mr. Joshi said that Railways had provision for leasing out unutilised railway lands. “Accordingly tender has been floated for leasing out 13 acre railway land at MTS colony for a minimum bid of ₹83 crore for utilising it commercial and residential purposes. This is not the first time that the tender has been floated. Previously, the tender was floated five times, but no one came forward to place their bids,” he said.

The Minister said that the houses on the railway land had been cleared about five-six years ago and left unallotted so there were chances of encroachments over the properly. That’s the reason for floating the tender, he said.

Mr. Joshi clarified that anyone could participate in the tender process by making online bids. “If the minimum bid of ₹83 crore is considered less, then Congress leaders themselves can make bids for ₹150 crore or ₹200 crore to win the bids. Nobody will stop them,” he mocked. He also said that following improper feedback by local Congress leaders, Mr. Surjewala had made such statements.

“According to Mr. Surjewala’s statement, the price of land in Hubballi comes to ₹100 crore per acre. This kind of land rate is not prevalent even in Mumbai or Bengaluru,” he said.

