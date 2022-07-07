Railway gatekeeper’s timely action helps avert tragedy

A railway gatekeeper’s presence of mind helped avert a major accident at a level crossing near Siddeshwar in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on Thursday.

A cement-laden lorry dashed against the level crossing and entered the railway track after the brakes failed.

The gatekeeper immediately alerted the Station Master who, in turn, informed the locopilot to stop the train. The locopilot attempted to halt the train by applying emergency brakes and the train hit the lorry and stopped.