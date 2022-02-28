Railway gate to be closed
The First Railway Gate in Tilakwadi, Belagavi, will be closed for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, to allow emergent works. Level Crossing Gate No 383 (Railway Gate No 1) will be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah has permitted the closure of the gate to allow engineers of Rail Vikas Nigam to take up Belagavi Railway Yard remodelling and line doubling project.
Road users can use alternative routes, said a release.
