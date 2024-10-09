Railway employees who averted accidents felicitated

General Manager, South Western Railway, Arvind Srivastava chaired a safety meeting along with principal heads of departments on Monday.

He also felicitated employees from various departments with the Safety Man of the Month award. The employees were praised for showing exemplary safety consciousness and presence of mind which averted unusual accidents in South Western Railway.

The award recipients are Nagendra Sukru Gouda, Darathirupathi, Muddaiah G., Basavaraj T.H., Pawan Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Kaushal Kumar, Suraj Sah, Mrityunjay Kumar, Arvind Kumar Gupta, Suman Saurabh Kumar, Sowbhagyamma M.K., Anjana Jha, Abhay Singh, Dinesh Naik, Basavaraj Vathar and S. Dhanashekhar.

