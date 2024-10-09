ADVERTISEMENT

Railway employees who averted accidents felicitated

Published - October 09, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

General Manager, South Western Railway, Arvind Srivastava chaired a safety meeting along with principal heads of departments on Monday.

He also felicitated employees from various departments with the Safety Man of the Month award. The employees were praised for showing exemplary safety consciousness and presence of mind which averted unusual accidents in South Western Railway.

The award recipients are Nagendra Sukru Gouda, Darathirupathi, Muddaiah G., Basavaraj T.H., Pawan Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Kaushal Kumar, Suraj Sah, Mrityunjay Kumar, Arvind Kumar Gupta, Suman Saurabh Kumar, Sowbhagyamma M.K., Anjana Jha, Abhay Singh, Dinesh Naik, Basavaraj Vathar and S. Dhanashekhar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US