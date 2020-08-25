Railway employees to get e-pass for booking tickets

The Hubballi Division of South Western Railway has launched an e-pass module for its employees as part of the Digital India initiative.
According to a press release issued by the Hubballi Division, the initiative aimed at promoting transparency and efficiency in administrative functioning was launched on Monday as per the advice of the Railway Board.
Earlier, the process for issuing a Pass/Privilege Ticket Order (PTO) was done manually. As a result, there was no provision for railway employees to book tickets through online mode using Pass/PTOs.
Now, with the launch of e-privilege Pass/PTO, railway employees will be able to book tickets online using the Pass/PTOs generated through digital mode through IRCTC. Railway employees will also be able to utilise these e-pass/PTO for booking tickets manually across PRS/UTS counters.
The release said that the existing provision of issuing manual passes will be available only up to to October 31, 2020. From November 1, 2020, privilege pass/PTOs would be available only in digital forms.
Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Arvind Malkhede has lauded the efforts of the officers and staff of the Personnel Department for successfully implementing the e-pass system within the target date.
He has in the release said that with the launch of the new facility, railway employees would be able to apply for a pass online from anywhere and get their e-pass generated online itself.
It has been planned to extend the new facility under Digital India to retired railway employees shortly, the release said.
