Railway employees save man from taking his life

December 21, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Timely action by two Railway employees has saved the life of a middle-aged man who reportedly was attempting to take the extreme step of ending his life.

According to a release issued by South Western Railway, track maintainers Rustam Sab Nalband and Basavaraj Huded, who were on duty, observed the 40-year-old man trying to end his life by jumping in front of a goods train between Annigeri and Hulkoti station in Gadag district.

Rustum Nalband alerted the Loco Pilot who used the emergency brake and stopped the train immediately. Both Rustam Nalband and Basavaraj Huded administered first aid to the man and rushed him to hospital in Hulkoti, saving his life, the release said.

South Western Railway general manager Sanjeev Kishore felicitated and awarded a certificate of appreciation to both the employees.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

