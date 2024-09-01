Railway commuters to Chamarajanagar bemoan ‘poor services’

Regular train commuters from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar have bemoaned the ‘decline’ in quality of services and poor maintenance of rakes deployed on the section.

Chamarajanagar is 60 km from Mysuru and marks the termination of railhead in South Karnataka and is currently served by six pair of trains including one long distance service connecting to Tirupathi while another service connects Chamarajanagar to Tumakuru. But the remaining four services are between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Though the traffic on the section is said to be lean, commuters have complained that it is no reason for the railway authorities to extend what they described as shabby services.

D.S.D. Solanki who regularly commutes from Chamarajapuram station in Mysuru to Chamarajanagar, said that the rakes are unhygienic and dirty and are fit to be disposed as scrap. “The pungent smell from toilets engulf the compartments and hardly any cleaning takes place,” he alleged.

When contacted, sources in the Railways maintained that the rakes are cleaned as per the stipulated schedule. Besides, the rakes are integrated and deployed over long distance sections and hence there was no compromise on rake maintenance, said the sources who denied accusations that trains to Chamarajanagar were being given a short shrift.

However, other sources in the Railways said there was also the issue of passengers not flushing the toilets before and after use which worsens the situation. As coaches are fitted with bio toilets, stuffing of plastic bottles results in clogging and interference in the efficient working of the system, they added.

The daily commuters from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar tend to be government officials posted in that district or in Nanjangud, apart from teachers, students etc. The bulk of the travelers from Chamarajanagar to Mysuru, especially in the train that departs early in the day, are daily wagers and the occupancy rate was high given the number of people who work in the city in construction sector.

“But the remaining services were not well-patronised,” according to railway activist Yogendra who campaigns for enhanced rail services and connectivity in the region.

A section of the commuters spoke of frequent delays as a result of which they were not able to reach their offices or colleges, on time.

Mysuru-Chamrajanagar is a single-line section and there was no crossing point beyond Nanjangud. In the absence of crossing point, a train at Nanjangud would remain stranded at the station till the corresponding service from Chamarajanagar reached Nanjangud. or vice versa. It was only now that the authorities have secured clearance for such a facility to be created at Kavalande. Once this is completed, the frequency or the running time of the trains could be reduced, said the sources.

