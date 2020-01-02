Railway coach catches fire at Kalaburagi station

A fire broke out inside a freight coach which was parked at Kalaburagi Railway Station at about 2 a.m on Thursday. However, no casualty is reported.

As per the officials from the Railways, there were six freight staff on board when their coach caught fire. Noticing the flames and smoke, the local residents rushed to the spot and helped in dousing the fire. Later, firefighters arrived and drenched the flames.

The Railway officials said that the exact cause of the fire and the estimated loss of property would be ascertained only after the inquiry.