Railway coach catches fire at Kalaburagi station

A fire broke out inside a freight coach which was parked at Kalaburagi Railway Station at about 2 a.m on Thursday. However, no casualty is reported.
As per the officials from the Railways, there were six freight staff on board when their coach caught fire. Noticing the flames and smoke, the local residents rushed to the spot and helped in dousing the fire. Later, firefighters arrived and drenched the flames.
The Railway officials said that the exact cause of the fire and the estimated loss of property would be ascertained only after the inquiry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.