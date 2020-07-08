Railway Business Development Unit set up

In a bid to increase the share of the Railways in transportation needs of various sectors, the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway has set up a Business Development Unit.
The unit set up at the divisional level will work with primary focus towards bringing the Railways closer to industry and trade apart from increasing the Railways’ share in the transportation needs, including non-bulk goods traffic.
After setting up the unit, Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Arvind Malkhede has appointed Senior Divisional Operations Manager Krishna Chaitanya (Ph: 9731668900) as the convener of the unit.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Syed Imtiyaz Ahmed, Senior Divisional Finance Manager S. Chandra Sekhar, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (C&W) H. Anjaneyulu and Senior Divisional Engineer (Co-ordination) P. Mahender are the members of the unit.
In a release, Mr. Malkhede has said that the committee would have frequent interactions with trade and industry to understand the existing pattern of goods transportation and explore the possibility of attracting additional freight traffic for the Railways.
The unit will also serve as a nodal point for speedy operationalisation of any new traffic proposals, the release said.
