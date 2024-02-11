Railway body building championship valedictory in Hubballi

February 11, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway Sports Association organized the valedictory of the 37th All India Railway Body Building Championship at Chalukya Railway Institute in Hubballi on Saturday.

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore was the chief guest of the valedictory ceremony.

Participants from various zonal railways took part in the competition with great enthusiasm, showcasing their talent and skills. A total number of 86 employees from different zonal railways and production units participated in the body building championship.

The championship was held for various weight categories ranging from 55 kg to 100 kg and above. Among these competitors, Vignesha in the 65 kg category and Rakshit in the 70 kg category of the South Western Railway secured the first place.

Additionally, five other prizes were awarded to South Western Railway for securing the second and the third places.

In the Team Championship, South Eastern Railway secured the first place, while South Western Railway secured the second place. Medals and certificates were distributed to the winners and the shield was presented to the Overall Team Champions.

Chief Referee Ravindra R. Patil and others judged the competitions.

This body building championship was inaugurated by senior officer and secretary of SWR Sports Association Ajay Kumar Jain on February 8.

General Manager, ICF, U. Subba Rao, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Ishaq Khan and others were present, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanamadi.

