Railway app for booking unreserved tickets updated

May 30, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The mobile application, Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), of the Indian Railways has been updated, said a release by South Western Railway.

UTS, the mobile application for booking unreserved train and platform tickets, has been updated to a new version, equipped with an array of exciting features to streamline handset change.

The enhanced UTS mobile app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

The UTS mobile application has been a trusted platform for millions of users, providing a convenient facility for booking unreserved train and platform tickets across India.

With the latest update, UTS aims to further empower its users by simplifying the process of switching handsets and ensuring a seamless transition from one device to another and effortlessly transfer all UTS application data, including ticket history, preferences and user details, from an old handset to a new device.

Bid farewell to the cumbersome task of manually re-configuring your settings and enjoy a smooth and uninterrupted ticketing experience.