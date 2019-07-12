Karnataka

Rail track bank washed away in rain

more-in

Two trains were cancelled and four were rescheduled by South Western Railway on Thursday as a portion of rail track bank (edge of the track) between Sanvordem and Kalem in Hubballi division was washed away in heavy rain.

According to a release from South Western Railway, senior officials, including General Manager of South Western Railway A.K. Singh, rushed to the spot and supervised the restoration work.

The incident occurred at 9.30 a.m. and the track was restored at 2.40 p.m. facilitating normal rail traffic, the release said.

Following the incident, Train No 56963/56964 passenger and Train No 56965/56966 passenger were cancelled on Thursday. As many as four trains, including Vasco-da-gama-Chennai Express and Vasco-da-gama-Nizamuddin Express, were rescheduled, the release said.

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2019 6:58:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rail-track-bank-washed-away-in-rain/article28393364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY