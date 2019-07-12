Rail track bank washed away in rain

Two trains were cancelled and four were rescheduled by South Western Railway on Thursday as a portion of rail track bank (edge of the track) between Sanvordem and Kalem in Hubballi division was washed away in heavy rain.

According to a release from South Western Railway, senior officials, including General Manager of South Western Railway A.K. Singh, rushed to the spot and supervised the restoration work.

The incident occurred at 9.30 a.m. and the track was restored at 2.40 p.m. facilitating normal rail traffic, the release said.

Following the incident, Train No 56963/56964 passenger and Train No 56965/56966 passenger were cancelled on Thursday. As many as four trains, including Vasco-da-gama-Chennai Express and Vasco-da-gama-Nizamuddin Express, were rescheduled, the release said.