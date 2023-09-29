Rail services not affected but passenger traffic hit in Mysuru

September 29, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Bandh called to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on Friday did not affect the train services in the Mysuru region but passenger traffic was hit.

The passenger footfall at the Mysuru station was near normal when many of the long-distance trains arrived in the morning. But there was steady decline in the number of passengers on both the inbound and outbound trains and was negligible by noon. Railway officials said only 250 to 300 tickets were issued across the counter for different destinations in the afternoon.

According to officials, 54 pairs of trains are handled at the Mysuru station daily and the day-time services operating between Mysuru-Bengaluru, Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, Mysuru-Hassan had negligible passenger traffic.

The Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru Shatabdi Express had 230 inbound passengers who alighted at Mysuru against a normal average of about 500 to 550 passengers. But there were hardly 50 passengers in the outbound train on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section.

In the Vande Bharat train which also operates between Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru, 302 passengers alighted at Mysuru and while there were 102 passengers for the return journey.

