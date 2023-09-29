HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rail services not affected but passenger traffic hit in Mysuru

September 29, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The passenger traffic at the Mysuru station was negligible on Friday on account of bandh though train services were normal.

The passenger traffic at the Mysuru station was negligible on Friday on account of bandh though train services were normal. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Karnataka Bandh called to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on Friday did not affect the train services in the Mysuru region but passenger traffic was hit.

The passenger footfall at the Mysuru station was near normal when many of the long-distance trains arrived in the morning. But there was steady decline in the number of passengers on both the inbound and outbound trains and was negligible by noon. Railway officials said only 250 to 300 tickets were issued across the counter for different destinations in the afternoon.

According to officials, 54 pairs of trains are handled at the Mysuru station daily and the day-time services operating between Mysuru-Bengaluru, Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, Mysuru-Hassan had negligible passenger traffic.

The Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru Shatabdi Express had 230 inbound passengers who alighted at Mysuru against a normal average of about 500 to 550 passengers. But there were hardly 50 passengers in the outbound train on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section.

In the Vande Bharat train which also operates between Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru, 302 passengers alighted at Mysuru and while there were 102 passengers for the return journey.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / demonstration / drought / rivers / water / drinking water / Tamil Nadu / Roads and Rails / indian railways

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.