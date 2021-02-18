Rail roko: no impact in Mysuru division, farmers rounded up in city

The ‘rail roko’ agitation of farmers protesting the enactment of farm laws and demanding their abrogation, had no effect anywhere in the Mysuru division of South Western Railway.
The Divisional Security Commissioner, Thomas John, said that the farmers were not allowed inside the railway station anywhere in the division and no trains were stopped or their movements affected.
In Mysuru a group of farmers staged a demonstration outside the railway station premises and then marched to gain entry into the station. But their attempts were foiled and the police rounded them up and whisked them away in a bus to City Armed Reserve grounds . However, they were later released.
Kurubur Shanthakumar, President, Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators Association, said the ongoing agitationwas in solidarity with the entire kisan community protesting the farm laws across the country.
There was a war of words between farmers and the police at the railway station precincts with the latter denying them entry. Mr. Shanthakumar condemned the police action and said their democratic right to protest against a law that endangered their future, was being suppressed by the State and Central governments.
State organising secretary Attahalli Devaraj, district president P. Somashekar, DSS activist B. Somanna and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath