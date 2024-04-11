Rail Museum to celebrate World Heritage Day on April 18

April 11, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Rail Museum in Mysuru – which has a rich collection of railway artefacts - will celebrate World Heritage Day on April 18 with a slew of events.

A release said the theme is Disasters & Conflicts Through the Lens of Venice Charter. The Venice Charter emphasizes the importance of protecting cultural heritage during times of disasters and conflicts, recognizing that these events can pose significant threats to historic sites and monuments, it added.

In connection with the World Heritage Day, there will be a drawing/painting competition for school children in the Rail Museum premises on the theme of the present challenges in heritage preservation due to disasters and conflicts.

The drawing/painting event will be held on April 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 pm at the museum premises for participants in the age groups of 12 to 16 years and 17 to 22 years. Registration to participate in the event is open till 3 p.m. on April 15 and for details contact K.T. Shivashankar on 9164872586 or email: sserailmuseum@gmail.com

Prizes for this competition will be distributed on 18th April at the Rail Museum at 11.30 a.m.

There will also be a round-table discussion on the theme of Disasters & Conflicts Through the Lens of the Venice Charters attended by heritage conservation experts, historians, and rail enthusiasts on April 18 at 11 a.m.

The release said the Venice Charter stresses the need for prompt and effective action to safeguard and preserve cultural heritage, as well as the importance of international cooperation and coordination in these efforts

Besides, it serves as a guiding framework for the conservation and restoration of cultural heritage in times of crisis, promoting the values of respect, collaboration, and preservation, the release added.

J. Lohiteshwara, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, said Mysuru Rail Museum attaches profound significance to protecting the invaluable heritage artefacts preserved by it and celebration of World Heritage Day is a reaffirmation of the Indian Railways commitment to cherishing and safeguarding these invaluable collections from a bygone era.

