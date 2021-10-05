Rail Museum to be illuminated for Dasara

Mysuru

05 October 2021 18:48 IST

The Mysuru Rail Museum will be illuminated daily from October 7 to 15 to mark Dasara.

A release said in view of demand from the public, the museum working hours will also be extended till 8 p.m. along with illumination during the period. All the outdoor exhibits such as vintage steam locomotives, coaches, inspection carriages, goods wagons, crane, and toy train will be illuminated to provide a breathtaking experience for the visitors. The authorities have also said that there will be no weekly holiday for the museum on October 12 so as to benefit the public.

The museum authorities said the visitors will not be permitted to carry any handbags/backpacks into the premises and even consumption of food/beverages brought from outside is strictly prohibited. Still photography with SLR/DSLR will be permitted on payment of the prescribed charges at the reception counter.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, has urged the visitors to strictly follow all the Covid-related protocols. The railways reserves the right to restrict admission of visitors at any time to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, he added.

Organ donation pledge

A total of 100 employees of the Mysuru Divisional Railway recently pledged to donate their organs to mark the Raising Day of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

This includes 75 personnel from the RPF alone while the rest are drawn from various departments.

The authorities said the Mysuru Division, in association with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, had organized an ‘Organ Donation Pledging and Awareness Camp’ through ‘Jeevanasarthakathe, a body appointed by the State Government to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. Mr. Agarwal was confident that this initiative would go a long way in achieving a sustained cadaveric transplant program in the country.