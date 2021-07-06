Rail Museum reopens today

The Mysuru Rail Museum will reopen to public from Wednesday.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru division, has urged visitors to adopt COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour while touring the museum premises.

He has sought the cooperation of public for maintaining a safe environment inside the museum in view of the pandemic situation. Wearing of face masks properly together with social distancing is mandatory for the visitors.

The rail museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Tuesday is a closed holiday.