Karnataka

Rail Museum reopens today

The Mysuru Rail Museum will reopen to public from Wednesday.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru division, has urged visitors to adopt COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour while touring the museum premises.

He has sought the cooperation of public for maintaining a safe environment inside the museum in view of the pandemic situation. Wearing of face masks properly together with social distancing is mandatory for the visitors.

The rail museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Tuesday is a closed holiday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2021 6:45:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rail-museum-reopens-today/article35171526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY