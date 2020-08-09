Rail Museum inaugurated in Hubballi

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Rail Museum in Hubballi on Sunday.
The event was organised on a virtual platform via video link.
Mr. Joshi, who was present at the museum, said that the museum would emerge as a tourist attraction. He urged Mr. Goyal to start an electric train between Hubballi and Bengaluru, as it would reduce the travel time to six hours and would be an eco-friendly means of transportation.
Mr. Goyal said that the Railways would play an important role in making Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat come true.
Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that the museum would make the 167-year-old history of the Railways known to common travellers. He said that a part of the museum would be dedicate to the COVID-19 epidemic. He said that the museum on Gadag Road was the first such institution in North Karnataka.
Apart from national-level developments in the history of the Railways, the museum includes sections such as Galaxi rolling stock, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha cottage, Theatre coach, a toy train, and a section to teach children about how the railways is operated, and about ticketing and railway innovations.
Zonal manager Ajay Kumar Singh, MLAs, MLCs and others were present.
