Rail infrastructure in Mysuru gets a push with three projects ready for inauguration

September 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Rail infrastructure project in Mysuru region has got a push with the completion of three projects in Mysuru that are slated for inauguration in September.

The long-delayed Inland Container Depot at Kadakola, the expansion of Ashokapuram station and two additional pit lines at Belagola have been completed and a date will be finalised for their inauguration after consultation with the Railway Ministry.

Reviewing the various rail projects in Mysuru division under Gati Shakti unit, Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP said here on Tuesday, September 5, the ICD is expected to give a boost to manufacturing and export from the region while the expansion of Ashokapuram will ease the congestion at Mysuru Junction and enable the authorities to operate additional services.

The works at Ashokapuram includes addition of two new stabling lines, two pits line and construction of two new platforms besides creating a second entrance from the Jayanagar side.

The station expansion was taken up at a cost of ₹30 crore and this will provide enough breathing space at Mysuru Junction which handles more than 36 pairs of trains daily. The expanded facilities at Ashokapuram will enable the authorities to introduce new services some of which can commence and terminate at Ashokapuram. Apart from relieving the pressure at Mysuru Junction, it will also help passengers from the southern side of the city.

With the addition of two new platforms, Ashokapuram will have five platforms of which two can be used to handle traffic towards the Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar side and the remaining three to operate trains towards Bengaluru and Hassan-Arsikere side.

ICD at Kadakola

With reference to ICD which is a project of Container Corporation of India, Mr. Simha was apprised of the work in progress and told that bulk of the civil works have been completed and they may take about 10 to 15 days to wind up. It will be ready for inauguration anytime after September 15, the officials said.

The ICD at Kadakola taken up a cost of nearly ₹100 crore is the second such project in Karnataka and the project was taken up based on the export potential of the region. More than 1000 containers of freight traffic is generated from Mysuru and all of it goes either to the ports in either Chennai or Tuticorin by road which adds to highway congestion. Apart from weaning away the road traffic, it will give a single-window facility to reduce cumbersome process of custom clearance and other procedures pertaining to exports and also reduce logistic cost.

Mr. Simha said two additional pit lines at Belagola have also been completed and help in rake maintenance and they are already in use though not officially inaugurated. A zoom inauguration by the Minister of Railways, is being contemplated anytime during or before Dasara.

Senior railway officials including Ravichandran, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination),T.V. Bhushan, Gati Shakti unit head and others were present.

