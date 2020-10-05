‘Raids politically motivated’

Stating that the CBI raids on Congress leader D.K. S ivakumar were “politically motivated,” former MLA K.B. Prasanna Kumar has alleged that the BJP was behind the action.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Prasanna Kumar said “fear of defeat” in the by-elections to Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituencies made the BJP target the KPCC president. “The raids were part of the political conspiracy by the BJP. They are feared of facing the Congress led by Mr. Shivakumar in the by-elections.”

Reacting to BJP leaders’ comment that the Congress was misleading the farmers on the farm bills, Mr. Prasanna Kumar said it was unnecessary. “Not the Congress alone, the Bharatiya Kisan Manch, a supporter of the BJP, also opposed the farm bills. Are they also doing politics on the issue? The Congress had included the amendments to APMC Act in its election manifesto. But that does not mean it would have brought them if it had come to power. The BJP had promised implementation of Dr. M.S.Swaminathan’s recommendations on support price. But it has not fulfilled them yet”, he commented.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa had alleged that the Congress was misleading the farmers on the recent ordinances for political reasons.