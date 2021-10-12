Karnataka

Raids after Yediyurappa met Siddaramaiah, says Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy  

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday claimed that former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah had met each other “secretly” and alleged that the I-T raids on an aide of the BJP leader were carried out at the behest of the party’s central leadership after that to rein him in.

Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters that Mr. Siddaramaiah had “conspired” to destabilise the BJP in Karnataka by holding secret parleys with Mr .Yediyurappa, who recently resigned as the Chief Minister. The BJP’s central leadership learnt about the meeting between the two former Chief Ministers and had the I-T Department raid the premises belonging to Mr. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra’s aide, the JD(S) leader alleged.

He said there was no doubt that the I-T raids were politically motivated to “checkmate” Mr. Yediyurappa. He even claimed that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s recent visit to New Delhi to meet Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was to brief his party’s leadership about the meeting with Mr. Yediyurappa.


