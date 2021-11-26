‘Raided officials amassed wealth 77% to 879% more than their known sources of income’

Bengaluru

26 November 2021 02:07 IST

ACB officials assess value of seized assets

A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau seized movable and immovable properties from 15 government officials across the State, officials conducted initial evaluation: the amassed wealth allegedly ranged between 77-879% disproportionate to their known sources of income. Hundreds of ACB officials and personnel carried out simultaneous operations at 68 locations and seized gold, silver, cash documents related to properties and bank records.

While a section of officials began to assess the value of the seized properties, other teams continued the operations on Thursday opening bank lockers belonging to the officials. “The estimation was done based on the documents produced by the accused officials and information gathered from various sources,” said the ACB.

As per their estimation, Vasudev R.N., former project director of Nirmithi Kendra in Bangalore Rural District, had assets over ₹18.2 crore , which is 879.53% in excess of known sources of income, said the ACB.

Teams had searched six places during the raid on Vasudev and had found documents related to five houses and eight sites in Bengaluru, four other houses in Sompura, 10.20 acres of agricultural land in Nelamangala and Magadi taluks, 850 grams of gold, 9.5 kg of silver, ₹15 lakh cash, household goods worth ₹98 lakh.

Junior engineer of the Public Works Department, S.M. Biradar, who had stashed cash in a drainage pipe at his house in Kalaburagi, allegedly has assets that are 406.17% disproportionate to his known sources of income. His assets are valued at over ₹4.15 crore

The ACB estimated that T.S. Rudreshappa, joint director of agriculture in Gadag, has assets worth ₹6.65 core , 400% more than his known source of income.

While L.C. Nagaraj, administrative officer, Sakala Mission, accumulated assets worth ₹10.82 crore which is disproportionate by 198%. Similarly, group 'D' worker at a BBMP High School, GV Giri, has assets valued at ₹6.24 crore, 563.85% disproportionate to his known sources of income.

While the ACB continues the probe, the accused officials will now have to defend themselves by producing documents and explaining the source of each and every article seized.