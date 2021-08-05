Raid on Zameer not politically motivated: Madhuswamy

Senior BJP leader J.C. Madhuswamy on Thursday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on former Minister and Congress Leader B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan cannot be termed “politically motivated” since the central agencies were carrying out investigation based on their information.

Mr. Madhuswamy, who was inducted into Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Cabinet on Wednesday, visited Sri Suttur Mutt here with his family and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Minister rubbished Congress leaders terming the raids as “vendetta politics”. “Unlike me, Mr. Khan is a businessman besides being a politician. The raids could be part of an investigation into his financial transactions. Only the agencies can tell give the reason for their act,” he said. Mr. Madhuswamy took strong exception to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling the raids “politically motivated”. “We need to respect the institutions and not cast aspersions whenever the government changes. If the Congress is now accusing that the ruling parties mishandle the central agencies, it gives an impression that the party (Congress) was doing it when they were in power and therefore making accusations based on their experience,” he said. On Mysuru region being left out in the Bommai Cabinet, he expressed confidence that Mysuru would be suitably represented in the Ministry in the days ahead.

To a query, Mr. Madhuswamy said he was ready to work in any Ministry given to him by the Chief Minister. “I was keen on Minor Irrigation in the previous B,S, Yediyurappa government. But, now, I am ready to work in any portfolio.”