Karnataka

Raid on single-use plastic

The local authorities in Kushalnagar conducted a raid on establishments and vendors continuing with the single-use plastic and seized plastic carrybags and covers, on Thursday. The vendors were also penalised and the authorities counselled them of the law against single-use plastic products and urged them to comply with the law.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2022 8:05:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/raid-on-single-use-plastic/article66092169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY