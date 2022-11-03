The local authorities in Kushalnagar conducted a raid on establishments and vendors continuing with the single-use plastic and seized plastic carrybags and covers, on Thursday. The vendors were also penalised and the authorities counselled them of the law against single-use plastic products and urged them to comply with the law.
Raid on single-use plastic
