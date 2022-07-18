Raid on single-use plastic, traders slapped ₹2.80 lakh penalty

Stepping up its vigilance against single-use plastic products, the Mysuru City Corporation on Monday raided six locations here and seized 1,015 kg of plastic bags and covers. A penalty of ₹2.80 lakh has been imposed on the traders whose premises were raided.

The Centre has enforced a ban on single use plastic from July 1 onwards. The States have been asked to strictly enforce the ban.

Acting on the new guidelines on plastic ban issued on Monday (July 18), the MCC carried out the raids., The fine amount ranged from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh, a note from the Commissioner, MCC, said here.