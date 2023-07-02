Raid on illegal sand mining

July 02, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Belagavi

A team of police officers led by Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil conducted raids on illegal sand mining activities in Belagavi district and seized some vehicles.

Police officers from Athani and nearby areas seized 23 tractors, four earth movers, and a tipper from the Krishna river bed near Mahishwadigi village. The accused however, are absconding.

Officers traced a route used by illegal miners that opened to the river bed from Madanakatti and Asangi villages in Bagalkot district. They saw that there were huge troughs created in the river bed and bank from where sand is extracted without license and permits nor following systems and processes. All these were documented.

Dr. Patil said that a case was registered and investigation is on.