Raichur, Yadgir absolutely normal

As the district authorities in Raichur and Yadgir clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC, organisations refrained from holding any protests, dharnas or meetings in both the districts on Thursday. However, representatives of a few organisations submitted memoranda at the tahsildar’s offices in Raichur, Manvi, Sindhanur and Lingsugur in Raichur district, police sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Raichur R. Venkatesh Kumar passed the prohibitory orders effective from 11 p.m. on December 18 till midnight on December 21 in Raichur district.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir M. Kurma Rao issued prohibitory orders effective from 11 p.m. on December 18 to 11.59 p.m. on December 21 in that district.

Superintendent of Police of Yadgir Rishikesh Sonawane and Additional Superintendent of Police of Raichur Sri Hari Babu told The Hindu that there was absolute peace in the two districts as there were no processions, protests and dharnas.