Raichur varsity will be functional soon: Dy. CM

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister, has promised that Raichur University will become functional by this year.
He was addressing a meeting here on Tuesday.
Dr. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, said with the intention of building a model university in Raichur, the State government had approved the project by taking a nod during the Cabinet meeting.
“In the coming days, students of Raichur district will get higher education in their own city,” he said.
Basic needs
Special officer of the proposed university, Muzaffar Asadi, said: “We will provide whatever basic needs are required for quality education in the university, which will come up on 300 acres of land.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.