Karnataka

Raichur varsity will be functional soon: Dy. CM

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister, has promised that Raichur University will become functional by this year.

He was addressing a meeting here on Tuesday.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, said with the intention of building a model university in Raichur, the State government had approved the project by taking a nod during the Cabinet meeting.

“In the coming days, students of Raichur district will get higher education in their own city,” he said.

Basic needs

Special officer of the proposed university, Muzaffar Asadi, said: “We will provide whatever basic needs are required for quality education in the university, which will come up on 300 acres of land.”

