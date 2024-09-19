Raichur Urban Development Authority celebrates Liberation Day

Raichur Urban Development Authority (RUDA) celebrated Kalyana Karnataka Utsav on its premises in Raichur on Tuesday to mark the 77th anniversary of Kalyana Karnataka’s liberation from the rule of Hyderabad Nizam in 1948.

ADVERTISEMENT

RUDA chairman Rajashekhar Ramaswamy hoisted the national flag on the premises of the authority’s office in that city and called upon the people to collectively work for the development of the region that has remained backward for decades.

“The Kalyana Karnataka region, which was earlier known as Hyderabad Karnataka, was set free 13 months after India obtained Independence. The development of the region, particularly in key sectors like education and health, has remained stagnant for years. After Article 371(J) was inserted into the Constitution to accord special status, the region came back on the track of development,” he said.

Mr. Ramaswamy also called upon the people of the region to collectively work to safeguard the interests of the region so that it can stand on par with the developed ones of the State.

RUDA members M.R. Dattatreya and Pratibha Reddy, Commissioner Mehboob Jeelani, Planning Officer R. Prasanna and were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.