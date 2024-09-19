GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Raichur Urban Development Authority celebrates Liberation Day

Published - September 19, 2024 06:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Raichur Urban Development Authority chairman Rajashekhar Ramaswamy hoisting the national flag on his office premises in Raichur on Tuesday to mark Kalyana Karnataka Utsav.

Raichur Urban Development Authority chairman Rajashekhar Ramaswamy hoisting the national flag on his office premises in Raichur on Tuesday to mark Kalyana Karnataka Utsav. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Raichur Urban Development Authority (RUDA) celebrated Kalyana Karnataka Utsav on its premises in Raichur on Tuesday to mark the 77th anniversary of Kalyana Karnataka’s liberation from the rule of Hyderabad Nizam in 1948.

RUDA chairman Rajashekhar Ramaswamy hoisted the national flag on the premises of the authority’s office in that city and called upon the people to collectively work for the development of the region that has remained backward for decades.

“The Kalyana Karnataka region, which was earlier known as Hyderabad Karnataka, was set free 13 months after India obtained Independence. The development of the region, particularly in key sectors like education and health, has remained stagnant for years. After Article 371(J) was inserted into the Constitution to accord special status, the region came back on the track of development,” he said.

Mr. Ramaswamy also called upon the people of the region to collectively work to safeguard the interests of the region so that it can stand on par with the developed ones of the State.

RUDA members M.R. Dattatreya and Pratibha Reddy, Commissioner Mehboob Jeelani, Planning Officer R. Prasanna and were present.

