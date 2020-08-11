Raichur students secure high scores in SSLC exam

Priyadarshini, student of RV School, secured 617 marks.

yadgir

11 August 2020 02:01 IST

Deputy Director of Public Instruction B.H. Gonal told The Hindu that Syed Amanulla Hussain, of Vellanki Ramkrishna High School in Manvi, secured the highest score - 620 out of 625 - and became the SSLC topper in Raichur district.

Sandeep Patil student of Rikhabchand Sukhani English Medium School in Raichur came second with 619 marks while Abhishek of Jogin RamannaMemorial School in Maski came third with 618.

The other three toppers in Raichur are: Arun of Adarsh Vidyalaya in Lingsugur (617), Pulakunda of GHS Mukkunda (616), Prashant of Adarsha Vidyalaya Lingsugur (614), and Vijayalakshmi of Adarsh Vidyalaya in Sindhanur (614), respectively. The overall result of Raichur district was B grade. The individual achievement is as follows: Deodurg- C, Lingsugur - B, Manvi - B, Raichur - C, and Sindhanur - B grade.

Advertising

Advertising

In Yadgir, the toppers, Ramya (620), and Swapna (619), are both students of RMSA, Shahapur. Priyadarshani of RV High school and Sushma of MG High School secured 617 marks each. Ganesh of RMSA Yadgir got 615 marks. Deepa of Kittur Channamma Residential School Rajankollur got 615 marks and Reshmita .G, a student of Morarji Desai Residential School at Motnalli, got 614 marks.