Raichur sees a bandh-like situation

RAICHUR

20 March 2020 19:37 IST

A bandh-like situation was seen in the Raichur district headquarters on Friday.

Shopping malls, hotels, street vendors shut their business. Cinemas, Rangamandir, and other places which normally host cultural activities were empty.

The district administrations in Raichur has imposed certain restrictions under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and imposed prohibitions under Section 144(3) of the CrPC on celebrating jatras, holding weekly markets. The administration has also asked people not to hold marriages and religious programmes where there is a possibility of large crowds gathering. It has also banned the sale of liquor and wines.

Advertising

Advertising

Following the measures taken by the administration, the city roads, which are normally busy, wore a deserted look.

People who arrived in the district through trains faced difficulties as most hotels and eateries were closed.

As a precautionary measure, bus services between Raichur and Kalaburagi were suspended till further orders.

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar and other senior officials visited various places where, on a normal day, there would be large gatherings.

He interacted with people and urged them to stay indoors.

He visited Harihar Road, Chandramouleshwar Circle, the central bus terminus, the city railway station, Raichur Institute Of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and OPEC Hospital and inspected the initiatives taken to fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Venkatesh Kumar visited the isolation wards set up at RIMS and OPEC Hospital and inspected the arrangements taken so far.

“Three persons who showed symptoms of the disease have been kept in the isolation ward and their samples have been sent to Bengaluru for tests,” a senior medical officer informed the DC.

The DC also directed the OPEC Hospital officials to set up 100 beds with all equipment to provide treatment for suspected cases.

Officials informed the DC that a team of 10 doctors have already been deployed to tackle the situation.

Mr. Venkatesh Kumar visited the city railway station and the central bus terminus and instructed officials of the Health Department to follow the guidelines and conduct screening of the passengers.

He advised medicals shop at the bus terminus not to shut down and also keep the necessary medicines.

Later, he asked owners of hotels at Chandramouleshwar Circle, Teen Kandil areas to shut their businesses. Legal action will be initiated if they violated the order, he warned them.

The district administration has also taken steps to screen those who returned from abroad and are under home isolation.