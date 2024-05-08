Raichur records 64.66% polling in Lok Sabha elections

As much as 64.66% voters of the eligible voters have cast their votes during polling for the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency held on Tuesday.

The Raichur Lok Sabha constituency includes Raichur, Raichur Rural, Manvi, Deodurg and Lingsugur Assembly constituencies in Raichur district and Surpur, Shahapur and Yadgir Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district.

In the Lok Sabha constituency, a total of 20,10,103 voters were eligible to cast votes and of them, 9,94,646 are male voters, followed by 10,15,158 female voters and others 299.

Out of them, 12,99,806 voters, including 6,57,867 male voters, 6,41,917 female voters and other voters 22, have exercised their franchise, as per official data.

The details of polling percentage in the Assembly constituencies are as follows: Raichur Rural 1,66,557 voters, including 83,810 male, 82,741 female and six other voters, have cast their votes (70.51%), Raichur Urban 1,50,807 voters, including 75,021 male, 75,783 female and three other voters, have cast their votes (61.25%), Manvi 1,53,431 voters, including 77,345 male, 76,084 female and two others, have cast their votes (62.46%), Deodurg 1,47,998 voters, including 75,755 male, 72,240 female and three others, have cast their votes (61.85%), Lingsugur 1,64,181 voters, including 82,477 male, 81,702 female and two others, have cast their votes (62.11%), Surpur 2,15,268 voters, including 1.09,995 male, 1,05,270 female and three others, have cast their votes (76.04%), Shahapur 1,50,945 voters, including 76,990 male, 73,954 female and one transgender, have cast their votes (61.08%), Yadgir 1,50,619 voters, including 76,474 male, 75,143 female and two others, have cast their votes (60.70%).

