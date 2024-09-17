GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Raichur Police Superintendent told to monitor probe into Kurdi murder

Published - September 17, 2024 06:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Raichur Superintendent of Police to conduct a thorough investigation in the Sanjay Kurdikar murder that took place in Kurdi village of Manvi taluk in Raichur district on August 22 this year.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was heading to the Cabinet meeting at the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, received public grievance applications on the way.

Shantamma, wife of victim Sanjay Kurdikar, broke into tears in front of the Chief Minister, pleading for justice.

Enquiring into the incident, Mr. Siddaramaiah directed over the phone the Raichur Superintendent of Police to monitor investigation of the case and report it directly to him.

“Whether all the accused involved in the murder have been arrested? he asked the police officer and said, “Justice cannot be served if the accused are roaming scot-free.”

