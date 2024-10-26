Raichur officials told to scientifically maintain Jal Jeevan Mission works in district

Taking note of issues in the implementation of the Union Government’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission to provide potable tap water to every household in rural areas, Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik has directed officials to implement and maintain the project scientifically.

“Jal Jeevan Mission is the Union government’s ambitious programme to provide safe drinking water to the rural population. It envisioned supplying potable water through pipes to every household in rural India. We need to implement the project scientifically by identifying the water sources and laying pipelines to supply potable water to rural households. The officers involved in the implementation must ensure that the project will be completed in the stipulated time. They must also ensure that the quality of the work is not compromised,” Mr. Naik told the Raichur District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Raichur on Friday.

Water conservation

Reviewing the progress of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana in the district, Mr. Naik directed the officials to take up a special drive to popularise the programme among the potential beneficiaries.

“The purpose of the programme is to give high priority to water conservation and maintain soil fertility. We need to sensitise the farmers about the importance of water conservation and soil health. We need to convince the farmers to get soil health cards for their farmlands. The officials concerned must take out a special drive to get as many farmers as possible enrolled for the programme,” Mr. Naik said.

Rain damage

When the officials briefed the meeting of the rainfall and the damages it caused in the district, Mr. Naik asked the officials to keep in regular touch with the people and help them in getting relief for their loss of crops.

When the progress of road works was taken up for discussion, Mr. Naik warned the officials and the contractors of stringent legal actions for substandard or poor quality work.

“The officials must not only ensure that the road development works are completed in stipulated time but they should also ensure that the quality is maintained in the works. You must realise that poor quality roads are leading to many of the road accidents resulting in the loss of precious lives,” he said.

Legislator Basanagouda Daddal, Deputy Commissioner Nitish K., Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Pandve Rahul, Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah M., Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Shashikanth Shivapure and others were present.