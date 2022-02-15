Raichur murder: Police register case against 18 persons and launch search operation

Staff Reporter February 15, 2022 21:38 IST

The Hatti police have registered a case against 18 persons in connection with the alleged murder of an elderly woman at Nilogal village in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district. The victim was identified as Eearamma, wife of Ningappa.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim was created with police security in the village.

The case was registered under sections 143, 147, 148,323, 324, 307, 302 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code ( IPC)

B. Nikhil, Superintendent of Police, said on Tuesday that the accused are currently absconding and a search operation is on.

According to local sources, there was a clash between two families and it turned ugly when Sharanappagouda, who is a local BJP leader, allegedly assaulted the son of the victim and also pushed the victim, causing her death.

The villagers refused to hand over the body to the police and demanded the the immediate arrest of Sharanappagouda. However, the police managed to pacify them and sent the body to Raichur for an autopsy late on Monday.

The local residents alleged that some political leaders were interfering in the incident and protecting the accused. “If the police do not arrest Sharanappagouda immediately, local residents and progressive organisations will hold a protest in Lingasugur,” warned a resident.

Police officials visited the village and also deployed a platoon of the Karnataka State Reserve Police at the spot.