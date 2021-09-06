Raichur may see full vaccination by month-end

Deputy Commissioner of Raichur B.C. Satish has promised to complete the vaccination drive covering health workers, COVID-19 frontline workers and also other beneficiaries who have attained the age of 18 by the end of this month.

He was speaking in Raichur on Monday after participating in a video-conference with Health Minister K. Sudhakar.

Dr. Satish said that 80% of health workers and 92% of frontline workers have already been vaccinated. But, officers should ensure complete vaccination of these sectors.

“The aim is to vaccinate at least 50,000 people on Wednesdays and Fridays, as per the instructions of the Health Minister. At least 12,000 people should get vaccinated during the rest of the week,” he said during the video-conference.

The Deputy Commissioner suggested to Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Shaikh Tanveer that they reach the target by using the services of Panchayat Development Officers, Task Force committee members and also elected representatives.

“You have to seek help from heads of churches, masjids and other religions to reach out to people in rural as well as urban areas of the district,” Dr. Satish instructed Assistant Commissioner of Raichur sub-division Santosh Kamegowda.