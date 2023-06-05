Raichur Habba sees bullocks pulling 2.5 tonne boulder in a competition

June 05, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Yadgir

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju launched the third-day programmes organised to mark Mungaru Samskritika Raichur Habba as part of Karahunnime in Raichur on Monday.

He then offered puja to a boulder before pairs of bullocks participated in a boulder pulling competition.

The Minister said that Munnuru Kapu Samaj has been organising this annual sports and cultural festival for the last 23 years on its own, without any financial aid from the government.

“Raichur MP Raja Amareshwar Naik and myself will try our best to organise this festival from the government side as the event has successfully attracted people in large numbers,” he added.

Meanwhile, several pairs of bullocks pulled a boulder weighing 2.50 tonnes in a competition amid cheering from the gathering.

The first prize of ₹90,000 in cash went to the pair of bullocks belonging to Akhilesh Reddy of Yadareddy village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh for pulling the boulder to a distance of 2,451 feet in the given 20 minutes.

The second prize of ₹75,000 in cash went to the bullocks of Nagaiah from P.R. Palya village in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh for pulling the boulder to a distance of 2,234 ft. The third prize of ₹65,000 in cash went to the bullocks of Chella Prasanna Reddy of Nadargulla village in Rangareddy district of Telangana for pulling the boulder to a distance of 2,163 feet.

The fourth prize of ₹55,000 in cash went to the bullocks of Ramanjaneyalu of Challagarlapadu village in Gadwal district of Andhra Pradesh for pulling the boulder to a distance of 1,844 feet.

The fifth prize of ₹45,000 in cash went to the bullocks of Sudhakar Reddy of Kanchupadu village of Gadwal district in Andhra Pradesh for pulling the boulder to a distance of 1807 feet and the sixth prize of ₹35,000 in cash went to the bullocks of Bhaskar Reddy of Devapanda village in Gadwal district of Andhra Pradesh for pulling the boulder to a distance of 1,800 feet in 20 minutes.

Mr. Amareshwar Naik, Siddalingaswamy of Chowkimutt, district president of Munnuru Kapu Samaj Bellam Narasareddy and others were present.

