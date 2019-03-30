Raichur doctor found dead at New Jersey hospital campus

A 28-year-old doctor from Raichur district in Karnataka was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hospital campus at St. Peter’s University in New Jersey, USA. The family members were informed about incident on Thursday.

Nandigam Manideep hails from an agriculture family living in Gandhi Nagar in Sindhanur taluk here. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The shocked parents, Srinivas and Padma, have demanded probe into the incident.

Manideep, who completed MBBS from Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, Karnataka, went to New Jersey for post graduation three year ago. He was working at St Peter’s University Hospital.

His brother Shiva Nandigam is a software engineer working in Bengaluru.

Manideep was a student at Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Mysuru. According to Dr. Rajesh Raman, Professor of Psychiatry at JSS College in Mysuru and an alumnus of the Vidyashala, the deceased was also an NCC cadet.

N. Manideep, Ex NCC Cadet, 2005. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sharat. B., Deputy Commissioner of Raichur, told The Hindu that the cause of death will be revealed only after investigation. Superintendent of Police D. Kishore Babu is in contact with family and providing all possible help.

Manideep’s relative told The Hindu that the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is in contact with the Indian Embassy and the hospital authorities to complete formalities and send the body to India at the earliest.

(With inputs from Mysuru)